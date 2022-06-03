Leduc schools closed by threat may reopen Monday, parents to know Sunday

A social media post that threatened gun violence prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.

Neither Ecole Leduc Jr. High School (ELJHS) nor Leduc Composite High School (LCHS) hosted classes, extra curricular, field trips, sports or other activities on Friday. Buses did not stop at the pair of schools either.

"This [Thursday] evening the Leduc RCMP made us aware of a social media post threatening gun violence against ELJHS and LCHS students and staff," a letter, signed by superintendent Bill Romanchuk, posted on the division's website reads.

Romanchuk said, "It is early in the police investigation and we cannot comment on the validity of the threat. However, given the recent events, and to ensure the safety of all students and staff, we are exercising extreme caution while we let the police continue their investigation."

A similar letter was sent directly to families.

Mounties say they were notified of the threat around 5:40 p.m.

Nearly 24 hours later, almost no further information had been made public.

“The safety and wellbeing of students and staff is of paramount concern to the Black Gold School Division and we will continue to act with an abundance of caution,” Romanchuk said in a written update distributed by RCMP.

“We will update parents by Sunday, June 5 at 6:00 p.m. At that time we will determine whether ÉLJHS and LCHS will be open on Monday, June 6”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.