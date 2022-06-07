Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
The former minister of culture, multiculturalism and status is not yet registered with Elections Alberta.
However, she confirmed the decision Tuesday morning to CTV News after announcing it on Real Talk with Ryan Jesperson.
Aheer was demoted from cabinet in 2021 over her criticism of Premier Jason Kenney refusing to take responsibility for photos that appeared to show him and other cabinet members ignoring COVID-19 rules.
- Two members of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet criticize him on COVID-19 actions
- 'Soap opera': Alberta premier says he's been too tolerant of open dissent
- 'Culture of fear': Critic says Alberta premier reaping results of divisive leadership
Aheer and the mayor of a village east of Red Deer are the newest names in the contest.
Bill Rock in Amisk, Alta., announced his campaign on social media on June 2, saying he was "advocating for rural Alberta to be heard."
In 2015, Rock came in third place in Wetaskiwin-Camrose while running for the Wildrose Party.
Four others have confirmed they will campaign: Brian Jean, Danielle Smith, Travis Toews and Todd Loewen.
This is a developing story. More to come…
