EDMONTON -- Edmontonians who are self-isolating got the chance to have fresh baked bread and pastries to their homes on Saturday.

Popular Bakery on Alberta Avenue delivered orders and provided walk-up service from the back of its truck in the Riverdale neighbourhood.

The bakery has sold out every delivery this week, despite doubling their stock every day, and they say they’re working hard to keep up with demand.

((Ricardo Real- Popular Bakery- “We can handle it. We’re trying to get all over the city. We’re doing deliveries in smaller vehicles and taking the truck only to a few neighborhoods. But we’re going to get to everybody,” said owner Ricardo Real.

The delivery service has been so well received; the bakery has been able to hire back a few employees that had been previously laid off.