EDMONTON -- Edmonton city officials are issuing a warning about a letter that appears to be from the city threatening fines and legal action for repeatedly driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the letter is "not from" the City of Edmonton, officials confirmed Tuesday.

"Let me be clear. This is not a letter from the city of Edmonton. It's a fake. Ignore the letter," Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin said in a news conference.

The letter, which includes the City of Edmonton's logo and address in its letterhead, claims that the city has been tracking licence plates to see who is self-isolating and who isn't.

"Our records show that your vehicle…has been frequently captured, indicating that you are not abiding by the self-isolation recommendation our Mayor and Premier have advised," it reads.

"We are taking this very seriously and if your vehicle continues to be captured, we will begin issuing a ticket with a $350.00 fine."

If you have received a letter like this, know that it is NOT from @CityofEdmonton.



Official statement from our #COVID19 task force coming soon.#yegcc #yeg pic.twitter.com/QySqLdbksL — Aaron Paquette (@Ward4Aaron) March 24, 2020

The letter goes on to threaten law enforcement if the recipient does not stay indoors, and directs those with questions to contact HealthLink 811 or visit Alberta Health Services' website.

"We’re trying to source, if we can, where that letter is coming from and it’s unfortunate at this point in time someone would try to take advantage of Edmontonians," Laughlin said. "I think in any instance like that, and I think folks started to do that, when something comes in like that and it’s looking a little fishy, call 311 because our folks can help you to getting to the truth of something."

It's just one in a number of recent scams aiming to capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, AHS said some people were receiving a scam letter telling them they tested positive for coronavirus and asking them for money.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney issued a stern warning to anyone who is taking advantage of people amid the pandemic. "There is a special place in hell" for scammers and supply hoarders, he said.

The City of Edmonton provided an update Tuesday on the measures its taking to combat COVID-19, including the immediate closure of all outdoor playgrounds and sledding hills.