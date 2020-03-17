Fake COVID-19 test results are being used to scam Albertans
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 6:32PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:27AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Phone scammers are preying on Albertans with a new con involving fake COVID-19 test results, warns Alberta Health Services and Health Minister Tyler Shandro.
Shandro said the caller will tell a person they have tested positive for COVID-19 and then ask for credit card information.
AHS said it will never call and ask for credit card info. It asks people to hang up the phone if they receive such a call and report it to police.