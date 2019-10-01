Letterkenny star Dylan Playfair joined the Oilers for practice on Tuesday, ahead of their season home opener on Wednesday.

Playfair plays Reilly in Letterkenny, a hockey player and best friend of fellow player Jonesy.

Playfair is a long-time fan of the Oilers, and the son of the new assistant coach Jim Playfair.

“I’ve been undercover for the last twenty-some years until he got the gig, so now I can finally wear the gear proudly,” said Playfair.

Playfair was at practice to watch his dad in action, but says he also has another connection to Edmonton hockey.

“My coach in junior, I played in the BCHL, he’s with the Oil Kings now so it’s full circle.”

Playfair played hockey long before winning a role on the award winning comedy.

He played for the Penticton Lakers and Merritt Centennials in the BCHL before leaving hockey to become an actor. Playfair says his dad has always been supportive.

“Now I get to play a hockey player, I got to pinch myself every now and again to realize this is real. But he’s a fan of the show and supports me and I enjoy what I’m doing.”

In May 2019, Letterkenny was renewed for a seventh season.

“The success of the show is something we’re really excited about,” said Playfair. “We have a lot of fun doing what we do. It’s very hard to call it work.”

But Playfair says his favourite part of the show is being a part of something that the audience feels a real connection to.

“Every time I meet a fan they’re like, ‘I know someone like you from my hometown.’ so it’s like a personal connection with everybody.”

Having spent a lot of time around hockey rinks growing up, Playfair says playing a character like Reilly isn’t a stretch.

“I’d say about 40 percent is honestly Dylan that just gets to play in that, and then the rest of it is… Jared is just an incredible writer so he just gives me really, really funny stuff to say.”

Having a background playing hockey, and being an Oilers fan, Playfair says he’s excited about the Oilers chances this year.

“I’m stoked on it, I mean obviously they’ve got the best players in the world right now,” said Playfair. “I think if the defensive core can stay strong, I’m really, really excited about what Edmonton can do this year.”

When CTV News Edmonton’s Adam Cook asked Playfair how “Reilly” would size up the Oilers chances this season he said, “Is this a cable TV? I don’t know if I can… you have to bleep a lot of it.”

Playfair was invited to watch the home opener Wednesday night, before heading back to Vancouver.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Adam Cook.