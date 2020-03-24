EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are saying thank you to Alberta healthcare workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Level Bridge, the Muttart Conservatory, the Rossdale Power Plant and ATB Place were lit up in green and blue Monday night to honour healthcare employees.

March 23-27: The lights on the High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory & Rossdale Power Plant will be lit in blue & green to honour & thank #HealthcareWorkers everywhere who are working tirelessly in the battle against the #COVID19 pandemic. #LightTheBridge — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) March 23, 2020

The lights will shine until Friday, March 27.