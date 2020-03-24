Lights to honour healthcare workers amid COVID-19
Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 6:02AM MDT
The Muttart Conservatory lit up in green and blue in honour of healthcare workers, March 23.
EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are saying thank you to Alberta healthcare workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The High Level Bridge, the Muttart Conservatory, the Rossdale Power Plant and ATB Place were lit up in green and blue Monday night to honour healthcare employees.
The lights will shine until Friday, March 27.