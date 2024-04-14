'Like a bomb': SUV crashes through 2 townhomes in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning

Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.

The SUV crashed into two townhomes near Hermitage Road and 40 Street, causing significant damage to the homes.

"It (felt) like a bomb," said Mutasim Eltegami, whose home was one of the two damaged.

Eltegami was woken up by the crash. He said he ran downstairs to find the ground covered in broken glass where the SUV had crashed through his front entrance and storage space.

The Major Collisions Unit has taken over the investigation, and officers said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Eltegami said he's confused as to how someone could have crashed into his home at high speed.

"I (was) shocked and surprised," he said. "The main road … it is like 50 metres (away) and it is not a highway."

According to police, no one was hurt and the driver is cooperating. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Eltegami said he's contacted his insurance and the property's management team to try and sort out temporary accommodations.

"I'm angry and upset, all of it, because I don't have any place to live today overnight with my family," he said.

"I hope everything is going to be figured out quickly."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach