The longtime NDP MP for Edmonton Strathcona announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2019.

Linda Duncan was first elected to represent the south side riding in 2008, and was re-elected in 2011 and 2015.

“I have been deeply touched by every single person who thanked me for my service, or said they hoped I will run again in 2019,” Duncan said in a statement. “It is the wonderful people of Edmonton Strathcona that have kept me energized. I am profoundly grateful that they elected me three times.”

Duncan is not stepping down as MP, she said she will continue to represent her riding until the next federal election, expected to take place in October 2019.