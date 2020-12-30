Advertisement
Lineups, packed parking lots reported as people flock to Alberta ski resorts
EDMONTON -- An Alberta ski resort closed its access road while another has reached its parking capacity, according to social media posts Wednesday morning.
Marmot Basin, located in Jasper National Park, warned potential downhillers at 9:30 a.m. that its “first come, first serve” parking lot was already full.
There were additional social media posts about long waits for equipment rentals, including from CTV video journalist, Dave Mitchell.
Meanwhile, in Banff National Park, Sunshine Village announced it closed its access road for the second consecutive morning Wednesday citing heavy traffic volume.
The resort announced it had reopened its access road just before 11:00 a.m.
Under the current public health order, outdoor recreation amenities such as ski areas are allowed to operate unless specifically closed.
Food-serving businesses operating at ski hills are permitted to allow people inside to take away their orders, technically an exemption of the order. Those businesses must stay under 15 per cent capacity and customers are required to wear masks.