EDMONTON -- An Alberta ski resort closed its access road while another has reached its parking capacity, according to social media posts Wednesday morning.

Marmot Basin, located in Jasper National Park, warned potential downhillers at 9:30 a.m. that its “first come, first serve” parking lot was already full.

Please be advised that our parking lots have reached capacity for today, December 30. There are no current restrictions for the amount of skiers on the mountain, however we do have a fixed amount of parking spots available. Please remember that parking is first come first serve. — Marmot Basin (@MarmotBasin) December 30, 2020

There were additional social media posts about long waits for equipment rentals, including from CTV video journalist, Dave Mitchell.

Heads up skiers! It’s a 2 hour wait for rentals @MarmotBasin that’s if you get a parking spot. And it’s wall to wall people... very little distancing. But it’s still full price! pic.twitter.com/BsgOpFPWuD — Dave Mitchell (@DMitchellCTV) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, in Banff National Park, Sunshine Village announced it closed its access road for the second consecutive morning Wednesday citing heavy traffic volume.

Sunshine Update:



Our access road is now closed, we hope to reopen the road this afternoon for skiers and snowboarders. We will communicate once we’re able to reopen the access road. — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) December 30, 2020

The resort announced it had reopened its access road just before 11:00 a.m.

Under the current public health order, outdoor recreation amenities such as ski areas are allowed to operate unless specifically closed.

Food-serving businesses operating at ski hills are permitted to allow people inside to take away their orders, technically an exemption of the order. Those businesses must stay under 15 per cent capacity and customers are required to wear masks.