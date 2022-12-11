Little Italy festival promotes holiday cheer and family-friendly fun

Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood celebrated the holiday season Sunday with a winter festival.

Hosted by the Viva Italia District Association, the event featured free sleigh rides, marshmallow roasting, chestnuts on an open fire and live ice sculpture making.

"It's just a celebration of winter, the holiday season, and just bringing people down to the area of Little Italy to enjoy," said Jeff McLaren, association coordinator.

The family-friendly festival continues next Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.