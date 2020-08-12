EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s downtown core is taking centre stage, hosting live events to bring back the summer festival vibe to our city.

Downtown Live, an initiative headed by the Downtown Business Association, was created to give Edmontonians an option to be outside and enjoy themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic days. It is also a chance for downtown business owners to draw an audience.

“With the absence of summer festivals and the closure of several downtown arts institutions, we are looking at new ways to bring people to the core to support our downtown businesses,” says Nick Lilley, interim executive director of the Downtown Business Association.

“Downtown is home to Edmonton’s premiere arts district, and arts and culture plays an essential role in connecting people and driving the local downtown economy.”

From now until the end of September, downtown visitors can attend events on patios, rooftops, parking lots and various other venues. Events include yoga, opera, and live musical performances:

Aug.12: St. Arnaud at The Parlour Italian Kitchen & Bar

Aug.15: Billie Zizi at The Downtown Edmonton Farmers Market

Aug.15: Tzadeka at The Nook Cafe

Aug.16: Shala Ashtanga Yoga at Abbey Glen

Aug.17: 20 Mercury Opera at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

For a full line up of events check out the Downtown Live website.