EDMONTON -- Comic book fans are making their way to a north side store to not only meet local indigenous artist Kyle Charles, but to see first hand his latest creation.

“A light beard on him, and like a little wider frame, a bit older, just a little bit tougher looking... it's awesome to be able to draw that form of Batman in the Dark Knight returns style, so I had a lot of fun with it,” Charles told CTV News.

Charles spoke while signing covers of the new Batman detective comic #1 for fans who made their way to Warp Comics on 97 Street, just north of the Yellowhead Trail.

The store is celebrating it’s 35th anniversary so co-owner David Bryenton contacted DC comics and Charles to launch the comic featuring Bantam on the cover battling Enigma in London.

“I’m super pleased with how it looks, the cover is really good, I think the art on it is fantastic. As a special bonus to us DC comics acknowledging its our 35th anniversary actually allowed us to put Enigma on the cover of the book!” said Bryenton.

Charles has previously worked with Marvel Comics drawing for the Indigenous Voices series just a few years after he was living on the streets of central Edmonton.

“I’ve been great, very busy. I’m working with some of the biggest companies in the world, including one of the biggest shoe companies in the world and we will be announcing that later this coming year. It's been a huge response to the Marvel book and, yeah, its been go, go, go, busy, busy, busy,” added Charles.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the Batman comics this week will go to either the Youth Emergency Shelter, the Mustard Seed, or the Hope Mission.