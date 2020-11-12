EDMONTON -- A number of business owners say the new COVID-19 restrictions don't go far enough, and they're taking it upon themselves to shut down. It follows a growing chorus of calls for more drastic measures.

“Right now, everything is just grab and go, take-out,” said Katy Ingraham, owner of Cartego in Forest Heights.

Ingraham has shut down the dining area voluntarily in light of climbing coronavirus numbers.

“There is no good choice here. We're just doing what we feel is best.”

More than 400 Alberta doctors and three healthcare unions have signed a letter, the second of its kind, calling for a short lockdown. The province has introduced some new capacity restrictions to specific businesses, Ingraham says it's not enough.

What is really missing from this situation is direct action and leadership from the provincial government.

And Cartego is part of a growing list of local businesses taking matters into their own hands.

Hair Inc. Academy and Salon is also considering closing temporarily to protect is clients.

“I think if we do our part to just slow it down, I think that we'll save a lot of lives,” said oner David Puyaoan.

Manitoba is currently in a virtual lockdown, and Ontario has increased its conditions. Already there's no indoor dining in Toronto.

Alberta did impose some two-week long restrictions on Thursday, including curbing liquor sales at restaurants, pubs and lounges by 10 p.m., and a two week halt on all group fitness, team sports and group performance activities, but the government has primarily chosen recommendations over restrictions.

The premier is keeping his message consistent, saying that the government is monitoring the situation, and not ruling out further restrictions in the future.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier