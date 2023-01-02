Local eatery challenges new year resolutions with burger diet

A south Edmonton eatery has invited diners to try out a new kind of new year's resolution.

Flat Boy Burgers in Old Strathcona launched their "certified flatty diet" on New Year's Day, challenging guests to eat one double Flat Boy burger every day in January.

"We just kind of wanted to come up with something that's a little bit fun, a little bit different," said Travis Meyer, Flat Boy Burgers' general manager. "We wanted to turn the standard on its head."

"People think it's hilarious, which is honestly kind of what we were going for."

The rules are simple. You eat a burger in-house every day in January, and at the end of the month, you're reimbursed for them all.

"[That's] $372 in your pocket if you can come in every day and commit to that," he said. "And we've got a couple guys that I think are going to do it."

Of the 11 challengers who signed up Saturday, Meyer thinks four to five will make it halfway through the month. As for who will make it all the way, his top contenders are his regulars.

"I think they're our best shots of finishing it; they're already in all the time," he said.

Besides being funny, the promotion is a good way to get people in during January, which is usually a slow month for the restaurant, Meyer said.

"Anytime you have something like this on social media, you're trying to drive interaction and drive business," he added. "[And] it's something that we can kind of do to reward those regulars that we see all the time that are loyal to us anyways."

"It's really a win-win for everyone."

Adam Cooper is a regular and has been going to Flat Boy Burgers since they opened in the Granite Curling Club.

Despite living in Sherwood Park, he was excited when he heard about the competition and he's confident that he'll be walking away a winner in February.

"I love these burgers and I love coming here," he said. "Eating one a day just seems like something that would be right up my alley."

Updates on the competition will be posted to the Flat Boy Burgers Instagram over the month.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa and Brandon Lynch