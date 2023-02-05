Local family preserving and passing on culture through dance

A Métis family is showing off their culture through dance, giving people a chance to enjoy it while also preserving it.

Scott Haryett is proud of his Métis heritage and wants to pass on the culture to his children, he's done that in part through teaching them Métis dancing.

"It's important that our culture survives, that the younger generation learns how to dance and to pass on our traditions," Haryett said.

"Everybody's from somewhere, everybody has a culture and no matter what culture you're from it's important to be proud of it and to promote your own culture and share it with everybody."

Scott, his wife Charlene, their daughter Aalyah and their son Luke often dance together, even in festivals like Heritage Days and dance at schools.

"We started Aalyah, my daughter, dancing when she was three years old, she's 19 (now) so it's been a while and Luke is our newest dancer," Haryett said.

Before the pandemic, Aalyah taught Métis dancing.

"I have fun doing it and I really like to participate in my culture, it's very important to me that way," Aalyah added.

They were also at the Flying Canoë Volant festival, participating in group dance and performing their own performance. This was their third time performing at the festival.

"Dance is for everybody, it's fun," Haryett said. "Metis dance is like an aerobic workout, so you get your exercise and when you hear that fiddle music you want to get up and dance. It's contagious."

The family hopes to keep passing down these traditions through the generations.

"People should learn where their background is and they should learn about their culture, because it tells you who you are," Aalyah said.

