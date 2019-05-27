

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton is now home to a locally developed, less invasive technology to help diagnose colorectal cancer.

PolypDx is a urine test for the early detection and timely removal of polyps before they progress to colorectal cancer. The test is available in Edmonton thanks to new lab space opened at DynaLIFE Labs.

The test is still in an assessment phase, and the next step will be to roll it out to doctors, patients and lab specialists in five regions across Alberta.

Alberta Health Services says this could be an important tool in diagnosing colorectal cancer in patients in remote locations.

PolypDx was developed by Metabolomic Technologies Inc., which was established in 2010 as a spinoff from the University of Alberta.