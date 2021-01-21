EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Transit Service has partnered with a local biotechnology company to install germ killing push-plates at up to 10 transit facilities around the city.

The push-plates, created by Outbreaker Solutions, are made of highly compressed table salt that the company says kills most germs, viruses, bacteria and fungi in seconds.

"We're all about trying to prevent the spread of these pathogens at that common touchpoint, on things everybody comes in contact with," co-founder Matt Hodgson said.

The push-plates look like a ceramic tile and are being installed on swing doors at select transit centres and LRT stations. The first installation of the six-month pilot project was at the Bay/Enterprise Square LRT Station last week.

"This collaborative effort on a product that kills germs is just one more way that we're helping keep our public and our transit ridership safe and healthy," LRT director Craig McKeown said.

ETS is also electrostatically spraying LRTs, buses and stations and is working on a project to add anti-microbial seats to its LRT fleet.

McKeown said the pilot project will be completed with no cost to the public. Outbreaker Solutions received some funding support from Alberta Innovates for the project.

Transit users are encouraged to continue to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions including physical distancing, good hand hygiene and face masks.