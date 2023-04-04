Longtime Edmonton comic store announces closure

Wizard's Comics is now selling its remaining inventory at half price. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) Wizard's Comics is now selling its remaining inventory at half price. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island