Longtime Edmonton comic store announces closure

A long-standing comic book and collectibles store in Edmonton is shutting down.

The management of Wizard's Comics & Collectibles announced the end of a 25-year run on Monday.

"We want to take a moment to express our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years. Your loyalty has been the backbone of our success, and we cannot thank you enough for your patronage," Dane and Megan McKay wrote on Facebook.

"We want you to know that our decision to close was not an easy one, but we believe that it is the best one for our team and our community. We are so grateful for the relationships we have built with you, and we hope that you will continue to support local businesses in the future.

"Thank you again for your loyalty and support over the past 25 years. We will miss you all and wish you the very best."

The post contained a photo of the store's founder, Jeff McKay, who died in 2020 from cancer.

Thieves broke into the Garneau business in January and stole an estimated $40,000 worth of merchandise and consignment items.

People commenting on Wizard's Comics' news noted the local comic industry has suffered a few blows in recent years.

Edmonton's Happy Harbour Comics was closed in early 2019, only to be bought and re-opened by Wonderland Games. After being targeted by arsonists twice in March 2022, the store closed.

The Wizard's Comics store in Sherwood Park was closed in October 2022, although Mythic Comics and Collectables is taking over, Sherwood Park News has reported.

The Wizard's Comics store in Edmonton will sell its remaining inventory at half price.