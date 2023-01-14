'A lot of stuff was taken': Wizard's Comics robbery nabs thousands in merchandise

The door into Wizard's Comics and Collectibles was smashed Saturday morning (Supplied). The door into Wizard's Comics and Collectibles was smashed Saturday morning (Supplied).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island