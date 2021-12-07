Loud bang, flash in Alta. sky a possible meteor
EDMONTON -
People in Leduc, New Sarepta and south Edmonton reported seeing a flash in the sky and hearing a loud boom Tuesday night.
Some even reported that their houses shook from the booming sound.
CTV News Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said no lightning was detected in the area.
Video from a porch camera in Rocky Mountain House shows what appears to be a meteor lighting up the sky. The loud bang was potentially a sonic boom from the meteor.
