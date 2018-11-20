There was about an hour of service disruption at a downtown LRT station following an incident at track level.

Police and fire rescue services both said they were called to the Churchill Station around 3:45 p.m. where a man was trapped after being struck by the train.

Six fire crews were on scene, working with police and emergency responders, who took the young man to the hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Buses replaced LRT service between Central and Stadium LRT stations while an investigation is underway, Edmonton Transit Service said.

EPS said the incident was non-criminal.

Train service was restored shortly before 6 p.m.

More to come…