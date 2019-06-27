

Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton





The Métis Nation of Alberta signed a self-government agreement between the Government of Canada and a Métis government.

The agreement was signed in a special ceremony on Parliament Hill on Thursday with members of the MNA Provincial Council, Elders and youth in attendance.

“Now, after 90 years of perseverance and struggle, the work of our ancestors and the goal of our citizens has been realized: formal recognition of our Métis government here in Alberta,” said Audrey Poitras, president of the MNA.

“It’s a great day for the Métis Nation within Alberta.”

The MNA was established in 1928 and was required to use Alberta’s Societies Act to create a non-profit association in order to establish a legal entity that would be recognized by governments and third parties.

The new agreement means the MNA will transform into a recognized Indigenous public government.