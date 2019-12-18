EDMONTON -- MacEwan University students are joining in the chorus of Alberta post-secondary students upset with the UCP government over tuition hikes.

The University is facing a shortfall of just over $9-million. The school’s Board of Governors is set to decide on a potential tuition increase to help make up the shortfall.

The MacEwan Students Association is estimating full-time students could see a $500 hike in tuition per semester.

“Kenney’s cuts will make school even less accessible to kids who need those opportunities to move forward,” said MacEwan student Brittany Steel.

“There’s a lot more to the provincial budget that I can’t speak to, there are hundreds of thousands of Albertans who are being affected negatively. It doesn’t matter how you voted in the last election, but if these cuts are not representative of your values and beliefs, then you need to make that known.”

Students were joined by the opposition NDP, calling for the province to reverse cuts to education.

“The reality is, there’s many students, that simply, this would be a breaking point for them,” said NDP MLA for Edmonton North-West David Eggen. “It will simply make post-secondary education not affordable.”

The MacEwan Board of Governors will vote on the tuition increase tomorrow.