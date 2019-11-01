

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- The Edmonton and area chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is asking residents to tie a red ribbon to their vehicle, key chain, purses, brief cases or backpacks to remind others not to drive drunk this holiday season.

The Project Red Ribbon campaign is an annual event, and MADD even offers a ribbon decal for vehicles.

This year, MADD is paying tribute to the Van de Vorst family. Jordan and Chandra Van de Vorst, their 5-year-old daughter Kamryn, and their 2-year-old son Miguire were killed by an impaired driver in January of 2016.

“Impaired driving takes a devastating toll on individuals, families and communities,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “These tragedies can be prevented if everyone does their part. This holiday season, please make safety a priority. Plan ahead for a sober ride home if you are going to be consuming alcohol and or drugs. Driving impaired is never worth the risk.”

Ribbons and decals are available from the MADD Edmonton and area chapter at 780-488-6233 or Maddedm@telus.net, at Madd.ca and local participating sponsors, including the Edmonton Police Service.