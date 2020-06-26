EDMONTON -- An Edmonton-based lab is readying two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for clinical human trials.

The potential vaccines displayed "really potent antibody response" when used in animal models, explained the University of Alberta’s Dr. John Lewis.

It means the potential vaccine neutralized the infection and prompted a T-cell (a kind of white blood cell involved in immune response) response that recognized and eliminated SARS-CoV-2.

“It turns out that your body, when it’s mounting an immune response against a virus, it can either produce antibodies – so antibodies that sort’ve bind it and prevent it from infecting cells – or we can produce T-cells – which kind of seek out infected cells in your body and kill them," Lewis told CTV News Edmonton in an interview on Friday.

The challenge has been a characteristic of coronaviruses: "Antibody responses for coronaviruses can be a bit of double-edged sword. Sometimes they protect against infection, sometimes they can actually increase infection.”

Normally, Lewis, as the Frank and Carla Sojonky Chair in Prostate Cancer Research at the U of A, spends his time researching genetic medicines.

Traditionally, vaccines have used an activated virus to produce an immune response in the body.

“A DNA or RNA vaccine," he explained in comparison, "just injects the instructions, and those cells in your body take up those instructions and make the virus proteins.”

His company, Entos, uses technology to directly fuse DNA with cells when developing DNA vaccines.

“When the pandemic hit, we saw an opportunity basically to take this technology which is ideal for developing vaccines for cancer and apply it to COVID-19," Lewis said.

According to the doctor, DNA vaccines offer more flexibility in that they can be created with different combinations for coronavirus proteins, and are easier to manufacture than mRNA or messenger RNA vaccines.

Lewis’ team of about 20 spent two months examining 24 different combinations of coronavirus proteins for the most durable and applicable potential vaccine.

The two frontrunners will soon head into the first phase of human testing, where researchers will be focused on the safety of using the vaccine in a young, healthy population.

If successful, they would then study a candidate vaccine’s efficacy while expanding phase one to include elderly people, who produce less immune response and therefore need higher doses.

The work is partially funded by a $4.2-million grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

While Lewis was confident in having a few potential vaccines ready for trials this year or early 2021, he was less certain the world would have a COVID-19 vaccine in the 12 to 18 months that has previously been estimated.

Vaccines often take up to 10 years to develop, and some diseases – like SARS – slow before one can be created.

“The real challenge with COVID-19 is time," Lewis said, speaking of the virus’ mortality rate and economic impact.

“Clearly in this instance, every day counts.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Laine Mitchell