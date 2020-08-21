EDMONTON -- An employee at the Canada Post processing plant on 149 Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Canada Post said the employee was exposed to the virus outside the workplace, and has not worked since Aug. 16, when they felt fine and had no symptoms.

Employees at the facility were advised of the positive test on Friday afternoon, and mail processing was halted so everyone could be sent home for the remainder of the day.

Canada Post is now in the process of deep-cleaning and sanitizing the facility.

Officials said they have been in contact with Alberta Health Services, and are following their recommendations closely.

A contingency plan is in place to make up for the stoppage of mail sorting.