Edmonton police shut down a major downtown intersection following a collision Tuesday afternoon.

CTV News has learned an officer in the area was responding to a crime-in-progress and was driving an EPS SUV across the intersection at 109 Street and Jasper Avenue.

As the vehicle crossed the intersection, it was involved in a collision with a Honda Pilot SUV.

Two people were in the civilian SUV, and one officer was in the police vehicle – no one was seriously injured in the collision.

Police later said the driver of the Honda Pilot and the officer were both treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.

The intersection reopened to traffic at approximately 4:30 p.m.