Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Major downtown intersection reopens after crash involving EPS SUV
EPS shut down the intersection of 109 St. and Jasper Ave. on Tuesday, July 31 after a police car and civilian vehicle were involved in a collision. Courtesy: Twitter/Christina Ebeling
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 2:17PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 4:49PM MDT
Edmonton police shut down a major downtown intersection following a collision Tuesday afternoon.
CTV News has learned an officer in the area was responding to a crime-in-progress and was driving an EPS SUV across the intersection at 109 Street and Jasper Avenue.
As the vehicle crossed the intersection, it was involved in a collision with a Honda Pilot SUV.
Two people were in the civilian SUV, and one officer was in the police vehicle – no one was seriously injured in the collision.
Police later said the driver of the Honda Pilot and the officer were both treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.
The Major Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.
The intersection reopened to traffic at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Note: @edmontonpolice just reopened Jasper Ave at 109st. Traffic now flowing all ways. The intersection was closed for a crash involving an EPS cruiser. @ctvedmonton #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/1o2XRvtkg0— Sean Amato (@JSJamato) July 31, 2018