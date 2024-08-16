Major road closures in Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday for the Edmonton Marathon

Edmontonians should prepare for traffic delays in the city's core on Sunday as thousands of marathon runners hit the street for the largest ever Edmonton Marathon.

The race starts and finishes at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Jasper Avenue.

This is the 33rd anniversary of the marathon, which is a 2025 Boston Marathon qualifier.

Road closures

The following road closures will be in effect from Saturday, August 17 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, August 18 at 8 p.m.:

Full closure of Jasper Avenue, from 97 Street to 99 Street; and

Partial closure of 97 Street, from Jasper Avenue to 101A Avenue.

Sunday, August 18, from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Full closure of 97 Street, from Jasper Avenue to 101A Avenue;

Full closure of Jasper Avenue, from 82 Street to 124 Street;

Full closure 124 Street, from Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue;

Eastbound lanes of 102 Avenue, from 124 Street to 138 Street will be closed. Westbound lanes will accommodate single lane, two-way traffic, however major travel delays may occur; and

Major travel delays expected for 142 Street, from 91 Avenue to 100 Avenue.

Crossing the route

Drivers will be able to cross at the following locations, but should expect major traffic delays:

Jasper Avenue, from 95 Street to 124 Street; and

102 Avenue, from 124 Street to 138 Street.

The city says the longest delay will be on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Course marshals and Edmonton Police Service officers will be stationed at intersections to assist with crossings when there's a break in runners.

It could take up to an hour to see a break in runners.

Suggested detours

The city suggests using 104 Avenue, 107 Avenue, River Valley Road, Groat Road, or 75 Street to avoid the race route.

Neighbourhood access

Many areas on the race route will be limited to local access only.

Impacts to neighbourhoods east of the convention centre will end by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday when roads reopen.

Neighbourhoods west of the convention centre will continue to see impacts until 4 p.m.

Parking

Residents in McCauley, Cromdale, Virginia Park, Bellevue, Highlands, Beverly Heights, Rundle Heights, Glenora, Crestwood, and Parkview will be impacted. Residents are asked not to park on the route and to follow directions from race course marshals.

Access to the following parking facilities will be impacted during road closures:

Canada Place East and West Parkades;

Stanley A. Milner Library Parkade;

Sun Life Parkade;

KRP Tower;

Diamond and Impark lots on 99 Street, south of Jasper Avenue;

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald;

DoubleTree by Hilton hotel; and

Surface lots along 101A Avenue, from 96 Street to 97 Street.

Edmonton transit detours

The city says all downtown transit routes will be detoured, and some bus stops will be closed:

Saturday, August 17

All day: Routes 2, 5, 111 and 900X

Sunday, August 18

5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Routes 1, 2, 5, 8, 9, 110X, 511, 523, 701, 900X and 901;

5 to 10:30 p.m.: Route 101; and

3:30 to 9 p.m.: Routes 2, 5, 111 and 900X.

Air quality

As of Friday the city is planning for the marathon to proceed. Runners are encouraged to check the Edmonton Marathon website for updates.