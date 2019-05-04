An Edmonton teen who asked to have his 1998 Jeep Wrangler refurbished by the Make-A-Wish Foundation was shown the grand reveal on Saturday—and his reaction was simply, “It’s awesome.”

Seventeen-year-old Michael Murphy was previously diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

His Make-A-Wish ask was to have his first vehicle—and the vehicle that carried him home from the hospital—refurbished.

“It's the first car I ever got to learn to drive. I love cars and I love four-by-fouring. It’s nice and low and you can go anywhere,” Murphy said.

The foundation and Trail Tire West collaborated to fix up Murphy’s ride, and although it looked great at the reveal, the teen said he couldn’t wait to actually take it out.

“Maybe next weekend get out into the bush and have some fun,” Murphy said. “It's too clean. You can still read the writing on the tires. It’s not right.”

Murphy recently celebrated reach four-and-a-half years of being cancer free.