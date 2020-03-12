EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) is working to improve safety for its female riders through new technology and public feedback.

ETS highlighted its gender-based approach on Thursday.

“Our priority is ensuring our customers and staff have the best experience possible on their whole journey from the moment they leave their point of origin to the time they reach their final destination,” ETS director of business integration Carrie Hotton-MacDonald said in a written release. “We are excited about using smart technology, incorporating diverse perspectives and engaging community groups to help inform safety enhancements.”

The gender-based analysis plus tool (GBA+) is used to assess how people experience ETS policies and initiatives. Then ETS connects with community groups to better understand concerns and challenges.

The focus is mainly on the safety of women and girls on public transit.

ETS will introduce a new text alert feature this summer that would allow people to report safety and security concerns discretely.

The feature was developed in consultation with the Women's Advocacy Voice of Edmonton (WAVE) and the ETS Advisory Board.

“The City is committed to reducing and ultimately ending gender-based violence,” Councillor Bev Esslinger said. “We will continue to work closely with our community and government partners to foster community-driven solutions to enhance safety and help build a safer city. A city that is safer for women and girls, is safer for everyone.”

ETS says it has achieved gender parity within its management and is actively working to increase the number of female transit operators. According to ETS, 18 per cent of operators are women.