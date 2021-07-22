Advertisement
Man, 29, killed in northern Alberta hit-and-run
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 5:10PM MDT
(File Photo)
EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man in Fox Lake, Alta.
Police were called just after 3 p.m. on July 18 to a report of an unresponsive man in a ditch near Riverside Road in the northern Alberta community located approximately 550 kilometres north of Edmonton.
The initial investigation indicates that the man was hit by a vehicle and died as a result of his injuries, according to officers.
Fox Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.