Man accused of false Edmonton Public Schools asbestos reports turns himself in

A man accused of falsifying asbestos reports while working for Edmonton Public Schools has turned himself in.

Jason McCallum, 50, is charged with forgery and fraud over $5,000.

Edmonton police say the incidents happened between May 2018 and August 2020, when he was hired to perform asbestos testing in schools, and it was determined those tests were falsified.

Police charged McCallum and a 48-year-old woman with the offences following a lengthy investigation and issued a warrant for his arrest at the end of July.

Police told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday that McCallum has turned himself in.