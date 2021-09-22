Man arrested twice in one day for the same crime: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Smoky Lake RCMP arrested and charged a man with break and enter twice in a single day in two separate incidents.

On Sept. 14 at 3:30, RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residential property.

“The homeowner, who was home at the time, reported that the male had allegedly broken a window in an attempt to gain entry,” said Smoky Lake RCMP in a news release.

RCMP arrested and charged Dennis Watchmaker, 56, from Kehewin Cree Nation with:

Break and enter to a dwelling

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Disturbing the peace

Trespassing at night

Watchmaker also had outstanding warrants when he was arrested the first time.

A release hearing was held and Watchmaker was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date, according to RCMP.

At 9:30 p.m. the same day, RCMP received a report of a man breaking into a store on a rural property in Smoky Lake County.

“While police were responding to the scene, the property owner reported that the male had approached the residence located on the same property and was now on the deck, allegedly breaking windows and doors in an attempt to gain entry,” said RCMP. “Two adults and three children were in the residence at the time of the incident.”

Officers from Redwater, Boyle, Two Hills and Eastern Alberta Police Dog Services responded after the man fled from RCMP.

Watchmaker was arrested, again, without incident after a search. He was charged, again, with:

Break and enter to a dwelling

Break and enter to a business

Arson – damage to property

Mischief over $5,000

Watchmaker is currently in police custody and expected in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on Sept. 30.