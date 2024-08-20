Man charged after attempting to steal police cruiser, assaulting officer: EPS
A 35-year-old man is facing charges after police say he attempted to steal a police cruiser and assaulted an officer on Monday.
Police were called to 107 Avenue and 149 Street at 8:20 a.m. for a report of a man and woman passed out in a red sedan.
"When the driver awoke, he attempted to flee and rammed the responding police vehicles multiple times," the Edmonton Police Service said in a Tuesday news release. "After exiting the vehicle, the male then entered a nearby marked police vehicle and attempted to drive away."
Officers jumped into the cruiser, and stopped the man from driving off.
Police say the man resisted arrest while still in the cruiser, and assaulted an officer.
He was eventually removed from the cruiser and taken into custody.
The sedan was searched, and police found drugs and ammunition.
The man and one of the officers were taken to hospital as a precaution, and have both since been released.
The man was remanded.
He has since been charged with mischief, assault with a weapon, resist arrest and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police say intoxication is believed to be a factor in the incident.
The 28-year-old woman who was in the sedan with him was also arrested on outstanding warrants and remanded.
