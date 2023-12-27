EDMONTON
    • Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case

    Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.

    The Edmonton Police Service homicide section on Wednesday charged a 23-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Harley Herman, 34.

    Officers found Herman in medical distress on Friday following a call of a weapons complaint around 107 Avenue and 104 Street, EPS said in a media release. He died shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene.

    The Edmonton Medical Examiner determined Herman died from a stab wound and that the manner of death was homicide, police said.

