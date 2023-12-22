EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown

    A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.

    Emergency crews were called to 107 Avenue and 104 Street shortly after 2 a.m., where they found a man in medical distress.

    He died on scene, despite efforts of first responders to save him.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Dec. 27.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

