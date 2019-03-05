

CTV Edmonton





Police have laid charges in an assault in Mill Woods that left a senior in serious condition.

Tyshawn Noering has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with the case.

William Vernon, 65, was walking on a footpath near 22 Avenue and 48 Street in Mill Woods around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday when the assault happened.

“I was just in the neighbourhood and somebody had watched what was going on and ran to me and said, ‘Somebody needs help they’re being kicked. Call 911,’” a woman who did not want to be identified told CTV News after the attack last week.

She said she ran to the footpath where it happened and saw the man on the ground.

“Slumped over on his side on the ground, bleeding, unconscious and not responding in any way,” she said.

“The gentleman is well known to the neighbourhood; a retiree, father, grandfather, well known to people, goes out for his daily walk and wrong place, wrong time,” said Scott Pattison, a spokesperson with Edmonton Police Service.

Noering is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Mar. 11.