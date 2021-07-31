Advertisement
Man charged after fleeing police, drugs, weapons seized: RCMP
EDMONTON -- A man was charged with multiple drug and weapon offences after fleeing police, according to RCMP.
On July 29, RCMP said an officer “located a vehicle which was believed to be associated to a male, breaching conditions of release for significant charges and intimidation of witnesses.”
When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, it drove off, according to RCMP.
After a chase, the driver and passenger of the vehicle fled on foot, after leaving the vehicle in a field, added RCMP. Officers were able to arrest both people.
In the vehicle, RCMP said they found:
- Brass knuckles
- Shotgun shells
- A machette
- Two drug scales
- Five grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Six grams of suspected cocaine
- Six grams of suspected heroin
- Two grams of psilocybin
RCMP also searched a residence after the arrests and found a sawed-off Ruger 10/22 gun.
Oliver Memnook, 35, of Ashmont, has been charged with 12 drug and weapons-related offences and four Traffic Safety Act offences, according to RCMP.
RCMP added Memnook also had outstanding warrants for breaching a release order and failing to comply with a probation order.
Memnook is in custody and expected in a Bonnyville court on Aug. 3.