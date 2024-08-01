Man charged in St. Albert teen murder previously had statutory release revoked twice by parole board

The man charged with the first-degree murder of a teenaged girl in St. Albert last month was put back on parole after violating statutory release conditions two years ago following his conviction in 2017 for a 2016 aggravated assault in which he stabbed a sleeping husband and pregnant wife.

Randall, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 20 death of 17-year-old Jaeden Chaisson, who had been found with stab wounds two days earlier along with a 13-year-old at a St. Albert home.

Randall is also charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of the 13-year-old, who has since been released from hospital.

In documents obtained Thursday by CTV News Edmonton, the Parole Board of Canada said Kaj Randall had been granted his statutory release with imposed conditions in May 2022 but was put back on parole four months later for violating those conditions when police discovered he had been "associating with those involved in the drug and gang subculture" and was witness to a machete attack.

It was the second time Randall had had a "suspension" on his five-year federal sentence for break-and-enter and aggravated assault, the document said, detailing the January 2016 incident in which he broke into the victims' residence and attacked them while they were sleeping in bed with children in the house.

Randall's statutory release had been revoked previously in September 2021 following positive drug tests and evidence of alcohol consumption.

The board said that while Randall had no prior criminal history before the 2016 aggravated assault and had showed "overall positive behaviour" while on parole, it noted he admitted to "being involved in the drug subculture for a number of years," including as a dealer, "resulting in (his) substance abuse and incurring significant debt, which contributed to the (original) offence."

It also pointed out Randall's "unsubstantiated involvement" in prison drug subculture and that he has a history of substance abuse, including during childhood. The document said he was raised by his mother, who struggled financially as his father did not pay child support, and that his father exposed him "to substances at a young age" and would occasionally smoke marijuana with him.

Randall is due to next appear in a St. Albert court on Aug. 12.