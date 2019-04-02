A man has been accused of stabbing two people in Edmonton last Thursday.

The first stabbing happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the George Spady Centre. The female victim died on scene. An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide.

That evening, police were called about a stabbing in the area of 101 Street and 105 Avenue. A 49-year-old man was found there with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since stabilized.

Clayton Thomas Berard, 38, was arrested later that night.

He faces one charge each of first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as four charges of breach of recognizance.