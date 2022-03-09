Man charged with first-degree murder in Wetaskiwin bar stabbing death

Alberta RCMP have charged a man with first-degree murder after a man was stabbed to death behind a Wetaskiwin bar in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mounties say they responded to the Old Garage Bar just before 2:30 a.m. on March 8.

They found Colter Jared Buffalo, 29, with serious injuries. He was taken to Wetaskiwin Hospital but died of his wounds.

Dale Arthur Kemp, 31 and of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder.

Kemp remains in custody and is scheduled to next appear in court on March 31.