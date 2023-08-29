Man charged with sexual assault of multiple Terwillegar pool users

An Edmonton man is accused of groping at least four swimmers at a public pool earlier in August.

Four female swimmers – two under the age of 16 and two adults – have reported to police they were groped at Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre pool on Aug. 9.

They say the assaults happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. while they were in the pool and lazy river.

Yaser Moshfeq, 26, faces two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault.

"Since Aug. 9, investigators have reviewed detailed video from the Terwillegar rec centre, which is what lead them to believe there are several other victims in this event," Acting Det. Maciej Rocki said in a statement.

"We understand that these are difficult conversations to have but we want people to know that we are here to help."

Anyone who may have been inappropriately touched by a man at the pool that night is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.