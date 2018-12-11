

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The man convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Mac’s clerks in 2015 will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Laylin Delorme will serve simultaneous sentences for the 2015 murders of Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Banghu, a judge decided Tuesday.

Cenabre’s niece said her uncle’s death “ripped” her heart out.

“Even if how many years [Delorme] will stay in prison, that wouldn’t change the fact that we already have lost our family member,” Faith Alcazaren said outside court.

“Twenty-five years … even 100 years is not enough.”

Delorme has been in prison for three years, and will be eligible to apply for parole in 22 years—when he is nearly 50.

The judge insisted parole is not guaranteed in 25 years, but said Delorme “is left with some hope.”

Delorme also received two eight-year sentences for each robbery, which will be served at the same time as the life sentences.

The co-accused, Colton Steinhauer, is schedule to go to trial in the spring.

A teenager involved in the killings was convicted on two counts of manslaughter in November.