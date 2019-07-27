Police are warning the public a convicted violent offender will be living in Edmonton, and is considered likely to reoffend.

Matthew Marty Powder will be released under a number of conditions: a curfew; he can't consume or possess alcohol, drugs, or weapons; he can't leave Edmonton without written approval; and any intimate or sexual relationships with women must be disclosed to a supervisor and she has been informed of his convictions.

According to EPS, Powder has a history of hurting people both known and unknown to him, occasionally with weapons.

"Powder’s risk for violence increases significantly while under the influence of any intoxicants," police said.

He is said to be 5'9" tall and weigh 190 pounds.

Powder also will be monitored by the Edmonton Police Service. Those who have information about any potential breaches by Powder of his conditions are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.