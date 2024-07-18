Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with shooting injuries: EPS

A man is dead after being dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in what police believe was a shooting.

Police said the 29-year-old was dropped off around 3:30 a.m. with "injuries consistent with a shooting."

He died a short time later.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the man's death, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

"At this stage of the investigation we are attempting to determine exactly where the shooting took place," EPS Homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey said. "Anybody with knowledge of a shooting overnight is asked to contact police immediately."

Information about the shooting can be reported to police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.