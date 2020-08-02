EDMONTON -- A 53-year-old man has died after he was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River on Sunday afternoon.

Crews in wetsuits used a boat to pull the man from the river Sunday afternoon before he was rushed to hospital in Leduc in critical condition.

RCMP and firefighters were called to Devon Voyageur Park near the Highway 60 bridge southwest of Edmonton at 4 p.m.

“We received a complaint of a male that was potentially deceased floating in the river. We were able to get him out of the river and he’s been transported to hospital for treatment,” Cpl. John Pike confirmed to CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

Pike said the man was spotted by someone on the beach about two kilometres upriver of the Voyageur Park boat launch.

Hundreds of people were seen boating, floating and swimming in the water near the scene as temperatures hovered near 30 degrees Sunday.

Pike said it wasn’t clear how the man ended up in the river but said there was no sign of any life-preserver or floatation device associated with the victim.

Police said there is no indication of foul play in the man’s death.

The park remained open to the public as RCMP investigated.