Man found dead after reports of shots fired at Alberta First Nation: RCMP

EDMONTON -

A 41-year-old man was found dead at an Alberta First Nation home that the RCMP was responding to for complaints of “multiple shots fired.”

According to Mounties, officers responded at 11 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots at a home on the Beaver Lake Cree Nation.

Officers arrived and located the man. An autopsy is scheduled in Edmonton later this week.

As police investigate the incident, RCMP are asking anyone in the area of Beaver Lake Cree Nation and Lac La Biche on Saturday between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight for any video surveillance or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.