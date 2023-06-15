Man found dead in southwest Edmonton was shot: EPS

An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in an alley in southwest Edmonton earlier this week died of gunshot wounds.

The man, who has since been identified as Osama Ali, 21, was found injured in an alley in the area of Allard Boulevard SW and Arthurs Crescent SW around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Ali's death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information or video footage of the area on Monday evening is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.