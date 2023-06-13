Body found in southwest Edmonton alley, homicide unit investigating

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in southwest Edmonton on Monday.

Officers were called to an alley in the area of Allard Boulevard SW and Arthurs Link SW around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the body of a 21-year-old man.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation.

A neighbour told CTV News Edmonton she believes she heard gunshots before police arrived.

"Heard a couple of gunshots, but I wasn’t sure if it was gunshots. Then thought I should go inside, and was just kind of hanging around, and then started to hear the sirens," said Dora Newcombe.

"They were loud. There was two pops."

Another neighbour described the scene in the alley before police arrived.

"We saw an individual lying on the ground and he was surrounded by two or three people. There was a woman running towards us in our direction, and as she neared me I said 'Is that person ok?’ and she said 'I don’t think so, he’s been shot,'" Sonia Boyko told CTV News Edmonton.

"Her husband came along and I said 'Is he going to be ok?' and he said 'No, he's dead.'

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area on Monday evening to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.